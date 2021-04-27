Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's specifications confirmed via Google Play Console

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 07:55 pm

Samsung will launch its Galaxy M42 5G smartphone, in India tomorrow i.e. April 28.

In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console, which reveals it will arrive as a rebadged version of the Galaxy A42 5G.

As per the listing, the device will have a Snapdragon 750G processor, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt an HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will sport a waterdrop notch-styled Infinity-U display with a noticeable bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

The gradient-finished rear panel will house a quad-camera setup within a square-shaped module.

The handset will have a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1339 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information

It should have a 20MP selfie shooter

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will feature a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, there will be a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and shall pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is tipped to cost between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in India. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the time of the launch which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at 12 pm.