Samsung Galaxy M42 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number SM-M426B, was uploaded earlier today, i.e. March 31. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 650 and a multi-core score of 1,779.
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will reportedly pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 20,000.