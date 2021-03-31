Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy M42 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 750G

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M42 5G model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing some of its key specifications.

As per the listing, the device will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset, 4GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances.

While calculating multi-core performances, the platform runs a series of instructions simultaneously per core to generate a combined result. The same process is repeated to evaluate single-core scores.

The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information

How much did Samsung Galaxy M42 5G score on Geekbench?

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G's Geekbench listing, with model number SM-M426B, was uploaded earlier today, i.e. March 31. According to the listing, the handset has achieved a single-core score of 650 and a multi-core score of 1,779.

Design and display

The phone will sport a Full-HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it is likely to offer a triple camera system.

The device will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will come with a 64MP primary camera

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will reportedly pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 20,000.

