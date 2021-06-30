Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to sport 64MP quad rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to sport 64MP quad rear camera

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 30, 2021, 12:05 am
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to sport 64MP quad rear camera
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to get a 32MP front camera

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone in the coming weeks. Amid the various leaks coming in, the latest is by Galaxy Club, which reveals that the handset will sport a 64MP quad rear camera module and a 32MP front camera. The handset was also spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 778G processor and 6GB of RAM. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will bear a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will likely feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a fingerprint sensor on the side for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will have a quad camera arrangement. The handset will sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a pixel density of 400ppi.

A 64MP main camera is on the cards

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is tipped to pack a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a depth sensor. For selfies, it will have a 32MP front-facing snapper.

There will be a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy M52 5G smartphone will be announced during its launch, which could happen soon. However, we expect it to cost around Rs. 22,000 in India.

