Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 778G chipset

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 11:39 am

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G spotted on Geekbench, specifications revealed

Samsung is working to expand its M-series of smartphones with a new Galaxy M52 5G model. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, it will offer a Snapdragon 778G processor, Android 11 support, and 6GB of RAM. The phone is tipped to arrive as a tweaked version of the Galaxy F52 5G.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how much did the handset score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. The platform runs a stream of instructions simultaneously and generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score. According to the Geekbench listing, the Galaxy M52 5G has achieved a single-core score of 776 and a multi-core score of 2,877.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 6.6-inch LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is expected to feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it might pack a quad camera unit. The device shall sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 400ppi.

Information

There will be a 16MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It may support 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of Galaxy M52 5G are unknown. However, going by its specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 22,000.