Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G arrives in Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam
Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE 4G in some new markets, including Germany, Malaysia, and Vietnam. This is the Snapdragon 865-powered model and not the older version that came with an Exynos 990 processor.
As for the key highlights, the S20 FE 4G comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
It flaunts a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G features an IP68-rated aluminium-plastic body, a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it packs a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.
In Malaysia, it is offered in Blue, Orange, and Violet colors.
It has a 32MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G sports a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.
The phone supports 25W fast-charging
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G draws power from a Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
It runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.0 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G: Pricing and availability
In Malaysia, the Snapdragon 865-powered Galaxy S20 FE 4G carries a price-tag of MYR 2,299 (approximately Rs. 41,000) for the 8GB/128GB model. It is listed on the company's official retail partner Shopee Mall.