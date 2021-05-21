Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on May 21, 2021, 12:42 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears on Geekbench platform

Samsung is likely to launch its latest Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) in August this year. In the latest development, the handset, with model number SM-G990B, has been spotted on the Geekbench platform. As per the listing, the Galaxy 21 FE will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Technicality

What is Geekbench and how does it rate processors?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. While evaluating multi-core performances, the platform runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core to generate an aggregate result. The same process is applied to calculate single-core scores. The faster a processor fulfills the instructions, the higher is its score on Geekbench.

Information

How much did Samsung Galaxy S21 FE score on Geekbench?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's Geekbench listing, with model number SM-G990B, was uploaded earlier today. According to the listing, the phone has achieved a single-core score of 381 and a multi-core score of 1,917.

Design and display

The Galaxy S21 FE will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may be offered in Light Violet, White, Gray, and Light Green colors.

Information

It will sport a 64MP telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It will house a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in August this year. However, considering the leaked specifications, it may cost around Rs. 40,000.