Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on TENAA, key specifications revealed

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 05:58 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's key specifications revealed

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone sometime in October this year. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the TENAA certification site, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the device will come with a 6.4-inch display, a 32MP triple rear camera unit, a 4,370mAh (rated) battery, and up to 256GB of storage. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset will offer a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is likely to be offered in Black, Violet, White, and Olive Green colors.

It will be equipped with a 12MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 32MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 12MP front-facing camera.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,370mAh (rated) battery with up to 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to be priced at around $700 (roughly Rs. 52,400). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in October.

