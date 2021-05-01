Samsung Galaxy S21 FE moniker accidentally confirmed by official website

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 03:47 pm

Samsung's upcoming low-cost flagship smartphone will be called Galaxy S21 FE, according to a now removed listing on the company's Mexican website (via GalaxyClub).

The site accidentally mentioned 'Know more about the Galaxy S21 FE' on a link which redirected toward the Galaxy S21 series overview page.

The reference could be part of the company's internal preparations for the Galaxy S21 FE.

Design and display

The handset will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

According to the previously leaked renders, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The rear panel will house a triple camera setup.

The smartphone is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It may be offered in Green, White, Violet, and Silver/Gray colors.

Information

It will flaunt a 64MP telephoto camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, a 32MP selfie snapper is expected.

Internals

It may draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and may pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

The device should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and 5G.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to be priced at around $699 (roughly Rs. 52,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to happen in August this year.