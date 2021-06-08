Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's leaked renders reveal five color options
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's leaked renders reveal five color options

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 08:16 pm
Samsung is gearing up to launch its new Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in August this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 models. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked 360-degree-view renders of the handset, revealing that it will be offered in five colors, namely, Green, White, Blue, Gray, and Violet.

Design and display

The device will bear a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a Galaxy S21-like design with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, an IP68 dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The smartphone will feature a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support.

It will offer a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, a 32MP (f/2.2) camera is expected.

It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

As per a recent leak, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced in the range of KRW 700,000-800,000 (roughly Rs. 45,800-52,300). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch in August this year.

