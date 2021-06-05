Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's color variants revealed in new renders

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in August this year. Now, tipster Evan Blass has leaked fresh renders of the handset, revealing that it will be offered in at least four color options, namely, Black, Lilac Purple, White, and Olive Green. The overall design and specifications will be similar to the vanilla S21 that debuted in January this year.

Here's a look at the four color options

The phone will sport a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a plastic body with a metal frame. The matte-finished rear panel will have a triple camera setup. It will also offer an IP68-rated build quality for water resistance. The handset is likely to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.

There will be a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calling, a 32MP snapper is expected.

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to take place on August 19. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 45,000.