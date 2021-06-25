Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch postponed to October
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch postponed to October

Harshita Malik
Jun 25, 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch postponed to October
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be limited to only US and European markets

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's launch has been postponed from early August to October this year, as per a South Korean report. The delay is due to the global shortage of chipsets. The report also claims that the tech giant is planning to release the low-cost flagship handset only in the US and Europe, and that too in limited numbers. Here's our roundup.

It will boast of an IP68-rated body

As per the recent leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an IP68-rated body. On the rear, it shall pack a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

A 32MP front camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. On the front, a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper is expected.

The phone will support 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired, 15W wireless, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging support. The device will also offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

At present, the pricing information of the Galaxy S21 FE is unknown. However, it should go official in October this year with a price-tag of around $700 (roughly Rs. 52,000). As per the report, the handset may be limited to just Europe and the US.

