Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's production delayed due to battery issues

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 02:37 pm

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be facing battery shortage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was slated to be launched in August this year, might be postponed by a couple of months. The company has reportedly stopped the production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to battery shortage issue caused by a manufacturing snag at the supplier end. Another probable reason can be the acute shortage of chips, specifically of the Snapdragon 888 platform.

Quote

"Nothing's determined regarding the alleged production suspension"

"While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension," Samsung told Bloomberg. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was expected to debut in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will also offer an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to cost around KRW 700,000-800,000 (roughly Rs. 45,850-52,400). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch later this year.