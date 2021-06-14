Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's production delayed due to battery issues
Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's production delayed due to battery issues

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 02:37 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's production delayed due to battery issues
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be facing battery shortage

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was slated to be launched in August this year, might be postponed by a couple of months. The company has reportedly stopped the production of the Galaxy S21 FE due to battery shortage issue caused by a manufacturing snag at the supplier end. Another probable reason can be the acute shortage of chips, specifically of the Snapdragon 888 platform.

In this article
Quote

"Nothing's determined regarding the alleged production suspension"

"While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension," Samsung told Bloomberg. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was expected to debut in August, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It will also offer an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information

It will sport a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. Up front, there will be a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to cost around KRW 700,000-800,000 (roughly Rs. 45,850-52,400). However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of launch later this year.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme to launch Narzo 30 smartphones in India this month

Latest News

Christian Eriksen had suffered cardiac arrest, confirms Denmark team doctor

Sports

Hyundai sells over six lakh units of CRETA in India

Auto

2021 MINI Countryman (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Auto

My grandmother passed away minutes before French Open final: Tsitsipas

Sports

Centre is setting up fifty 100-bed modular hospitals across India

India

Latest Science News

POCO M3 Pro 5G goes on first sale via Flipkart

Science

Samsung Galaxy M32 to debut in India on June 21

Science

Google Area 120's 'Tables' project to become Google Cloud product

Science

Andhra Pradesh engineering student develops ingenious biodegradable face shield

Science

Single customer triggered bug that caused global internet outage: Fastly

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's leaked renders reveal five color options

Science

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's pricing details leaked

Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's color variants revealed in new renders

Science
Trending Topics