Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to go into production in July
Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to go into production in July

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 01:24 am
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE to go into production in July

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, tech analyst Ross Young has revealed that the handset will go into production in July.

He has also claimed that the handset will be offered in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White color options.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It will sport a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit.

It will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is tipped to be offered in Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White colorways.

Information

The phone will boast of a 64MP telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto shooter, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, there will be a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in August this year. However, considering the specifications, it should cost around Rs. 50,000.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NewsBytes Briefing: Signal weaponizes Facebook ads against it, and more
Latest News
NewsBytes Briefing: Signal weaponizes Facebook ads against it, and more
Science
Timothée Chalamet could be co-hosting the Met Gala 2021
Entertainment
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 enters production in India
Auto
Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives May security patch: Details here
Science
Trump's Facebook ban upheld by Facebook-funded Oversight Board
Business
Latest Science News
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G to support 15W fast-charging
Science
Signal exposes Facebook on Instagram, Facebook bans its ads
Science
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite spotted on Google Play Console
Science
Apple Music might get high-fidelity streaming upgrade in coming weeks
Science
Donald Trump launches Twitter-like platform; bypasses Big Tech censorship
Science
Trending Topics