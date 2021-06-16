Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 3C listing reveals 25W fast-charging support
Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 3C listing reveals 25W fast-charging support

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 05:50 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 3C listing reveals 25W fast-charging support
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to offer 25W fast-charging support

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to go official as early as August this year. Among the flood of leaks coming in, SamMobile has now spotted the handset on China's 3C certification site with model number SM-G9900. The 3C listing reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE will offer 25W wired fast-charging and 5G support - similar to the vanilla Galaxy S21 model.

In this article
Design and display

It will bear a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature an IP68-rated body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will pack a rectangular triple camera module. The device shall sport a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will get a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE had reportedly seen some delay due to production-related issues but fresh details suggest that the handset is back on track to go official in August this year. It is also tipped to be priced at around KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite's prices leaked

Latest News

How to apply for PAN instantly on new Income-Tax portal

Business

Source code for World Wide Web being auctioned as NFT

Science

Is KRK's 'Radhe' review reason behind ZEE losing Rs. 95cr?

Entertainment

Only 25 units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for India

Auto

Two COVID-19 vaccines for young children show promise in trials

Science

Latest Science News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Tab A7 Lite's prices leaked

Science

Windows 11 leaked ahead of launch! Here's everything that's changed

Science

OnePlus Nord CE 5G goes on open sale starting 12pm

Science

Beats announces Studio Buds wireless earphones at around Rs. 11,000

Science

Twitter is developing tools to unmention yourself from others' tweets

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Science

Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's pricing details leaked

Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE spotted on Google Play Console

Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's camera specifications leaked

Science
Trending Topics