Samsung Galaxy S21 FE visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 chipset

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's Geekbench listing confirms key specifications

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone sometime in August this year. In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on Geekbench, reiterating some of its expected specifications. As per the listing, the Galaxy S21 FE will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

How much did Galaxy S21 FE score on Geekbench?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's Geekbench listing, with model number SM-G990B, was uploaded on June 9. As per the listing, the phone has achieved a single-core score of 592 and a multi-core score of 2,610.

Design and display

The device will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature an IP68-rated body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.41-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in five color options.

There will be a 12MP main camera

The triple rear camera arrangement on the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to include a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will sport a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, a 4,500mAh battery is expected

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. The handset should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Expected pricing

As per a recent tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE. It will be priced at around KRW 700,000-800,000 (roughly Rs. 45,800-Rs. 52,400) as against the S20 FE which debuted at KRW 899,900 (around Rs. 59,000).