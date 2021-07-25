Samsung Galaxy S21 FE unlikely to debut on August 11

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 11:48 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be launched on August 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which was rumored to go official at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, will not be launched on the mentioned date. As per the reports, the handset is likely to debut sometime in October this year. The Galaxy S21 FE will come with a 6.4-inch screen, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in multiple color options

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will likely feature an IP68-rated aluminium-plastic built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support.

Information

A 32MP front camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will pack a triple rear camera setup, which will comprise a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Up front, it shall have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,370mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be announced at the time of its launch, which could happen in October. However, considering its specifications and features, it will likely be priced at around Rs. 50,000.