Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives May security patch: Details here

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 12:44 am

Samsung has started releasing a new software update for the Galaxy S21 series.

As per the changelog, the firmware improves the camera performance as well as the Quick Share feature to ensure smoother file transfer between Galaxy devices.

The update also includes some stability improvements, bug fixes, and the latest May 2021 Android security patch.

Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is currently seeding in the European region. It carries build number G98xBXXU3AUDA and has a download size of around 1GB. Separately, the Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Fold2 are also receiving a similar update.

Design and display

The S21 series flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED panel

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy S21 line-up features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S21 and S21+ bear 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch AMOLED displays, respectively, with Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra flaunts a 120Hz, 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen.

Cameras

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has a 40MP selfie snapper

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ offer a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto shooter. For selfies, they have a 10MP (f/2.2) snapper.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra sports a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope lens. It has a 40MP (2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

They draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series draws power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

The S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.

The handsets also offer support for the latest connectivity options.