Galaxy S21's sales take series to 4-year high

Galaxy S21's sales take series to 4-year high

Samsung has sold around 5,90,000 devices of the S21 line-up, taking the total sales of the Galaxy S series to a 4-year high since the Galaxy S8, which sold 6,20,000 units.

According to a report, S21 series' first month sales were two times higher than S20 series. The main reason for such market reception has been attributed to the aggressive pricing of S21 series.

S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a 108MP main camera They are powered by a top-tier octa-core chipset Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Design and display

S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra offer a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The S21 devices have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68 rating, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house up to four cameras.

The S21 and S21+ models bear a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, with 48-120Hz refresh rate.

The S21 Ultra features a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and S Pen support.

Cameras

Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a 108MP main camera

The S21 and S21+ sport a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. Up front, they pack a 10MP selfie shooter.

The S21 Ultra has a quad camera module, including a 108MP primary sensor, a 10MP periscope lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a laser autofocus unit. For selfies, it boasts of a 40MP camera.

Internals

They are powered by a top-tier octa-core chipset

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is fueled by an octa-core Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0.

The S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra pack 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra: Pricing and availability

In India, Samsung Galaxy S21 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. The S21+ costs Rs. 81,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, whereas the S21 Ultra costs Rs. 1,05,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration.

