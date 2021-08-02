Samsung Galaxy S22 to flaunt a 50MP RGBW sensor

Samsung Galaxy S22 series to debut early next year

Samsung is likely to launch its flagship S22 series of smartphones in January next year. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh has reclaimed that the S22 model will feature a new 50MP RGBW sensor. As per tipster Ice Universe, the 50MP RGBW camera will be announced alongside a 200MP sensor in September this year. Here are more details.

Information

What is an RGBW sensor?

An RGBW camera sensor can read red, green, blue, and white lights and then mix them into proper image colors. With the inclusion of the white LED, the sensor should offer better highlights in high-contrast scenes and low noise photos in low-light scenarios.

Design and display

The vanilla S22 may have a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset is tipped to bear a 6.06/6.1-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and HDR10+ support. It might also provide an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance.

Information

It will sport a 12MP telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy S22 might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support. For selfies, there may be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It may be powered by an Exynos 2100 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is likely to draw power from an Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 with the latest One UI version on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. However, considering the rumored specifications, it may start at around Rs. 70,000 in India.