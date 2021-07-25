Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to offer 65W fast-charging support
Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to offer 65W fast-charging support

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 25, 2021, 12:15 am
Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to offer 65W fast-charging support
Samsung Galaxy S22 series to feature 65W fast-charging support

Samsung is working on its next line-up of flagship smartphones, the S22 series. In the latest development, tipster Tron has shared that the Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets will offer support for 65W fast-charging. Samsung is also rumored to ship the upcoming range without a charger in-box. Other highlights of the S22 include a 6.2-inch display, triple rear cameras, and an Exynos 2100 processor.

In this article
Design and display

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is expected to feature an IP68-rated built with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The handset might bear a 6.2-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a pixel density of 566ppi, and HDR10+ support.

Information

It will boast a 64MP ultra-wide lens

The Samsung Galaxy S22 will likely offer a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 64MP primary sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, it will get a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It could offer a 4,500mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is speculated to draw power from an Exynos 2100 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy S22: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone are under the wraps as of now. However, considering its expected specifications and features, it is likely to start at around Rs. 90,000.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appears on Geekbench; specifications leaked

