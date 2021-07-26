Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up confirmed; model numbers leaked
Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up confirmed; model numbers leaked

Harshita Malik
Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 12:15 am
Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up confirmed; model numbers leaked
Samsung Galaxy S22 series model numbers revealed

As a successor to its Galaxy S21 range, tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its S22 series of smartphones in January next year. The line-up will include the vanilla S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra models. In the latest development, SamMobile has revealed the model numbers of the trio. The S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra will carry model numbers SM-S901x, SM-906x, and SM-S908x, respectively.

Design and display

S22 Ultra might sport a 6.8-inch display

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra should have a punch-hole design with slim bezels. They are tipped to sport a 6.06/6.1-inch, 6.55/6.66-inch, and 6.8/6.81-inch screen, respectively. They will likely come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The S22 and S22+ are expected to feature a plastic rear panel, while the S22 Ultra is likely to get a glass back.

Samsung S22 will bear a 50MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22 would feature a triple rear-camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the S22 Ultra is rumored to have an Olympus-engineered 200MP penta camera arrangement on the rear.

The trio will be backed by an Exynos chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to draw power from a new Exynos processor with AMD GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 will pack a 4,500mAh battery whereas the S22+ and S22 Ultra shall house a 5,100mAh battery. The handsets should run on Android 12-based One UI and offer support for 65W fast-charging.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up are unknown as of now. However, the series is likely to start at around Rs. 70,000 in India.

