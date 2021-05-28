Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched at around Rs. 15,000
Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched at around Rs. 15,000

Written by
Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 28, 2021, 12:17 pm
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite launched at around Rs. 15,000
Samsung announces Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a 5,100mAh battery

As an addition to its portfolio of tablets, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a starting price-tag of €169 (roughly Rs. 15,000). It is available in Wi-Fi-only as well as LTE versions. The tablet comes with an 8.7-inch display, two cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos audio, and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

It offers an HD+ TFT display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet bears an 8.7-inch HD+ (1340x800 pixels) TFT screen, and is offered in Gray and Silver color options. Dimensions-wise, it measures 212.5x124.7x8mm, and weighs 366 grams (Wi-Fi) and 371 grams (LTE).

Information

The handset has an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back. For selfies and video calls, it packs a 2MP front-facing shooter. The rear camera supports 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

Under the hood, it boots Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, combined with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based One UI and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is priced at €169 (roughly Rs. 14,900) for the 3GB/32GB model of the Wi-Fi-only version and €199 (around Rs. 17,500) for the 3GB/32GB variant of the LTE version. It will go on sale from June.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Latest News

McLaren Elva becomes road legal hypercar by gaining a windshield

Auto

Randeep Hooda's Mayawati 'joke': Actor removed from UN environmental treaty

Entertainment

FIFA Rankings: Belgium hold top spot, India remain 105th

Sports

Edible oil prices have soared to an 11-year high. Why?

India

Volkswagen Group turns 84: A look at its milestones

Auto

Latest Science News

'Twitter Blue' subscription confirmed for $2.99/month through App Store listing

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Wuhan lab-leak hypothesis no longer thought-crime, and more

Science

Itel A23 Pro goes official in India at Rs. 5,000

Science

OnePlus 8 series, 8T receive May 2021 security update

Science

Instagram, Facebook finally allow users to hide Likes

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, launched

Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's full specifications leaked

Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE spotted on Google Play Console

Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite to offer 44W fast-charging support

Science
Trending Topics