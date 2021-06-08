Samsung Tab A7 Lite's India launch set for June 23

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 08, 2021, 02:24 pm

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite to debut in India on June 23

Samsung will launch its budget-friendly Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, in India on June 23, an Amazon microsite has confirmed. For the unversed, the tablet was recently launched in the global markets in Wi-Fi-only and LTE versions. It features an 8.7-inch display, Dolby Atmos audio, a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, and a 5,100mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet offers an HD+ display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has a rectangular screen with thick top and bottom bezels, an aluminium body, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the rear, it has a single camera. The tablet sports an 8.7-inch HD+ (1340x800 pixels) TFT screen, and is offered in Silver and Gray color variants. Dimensions-wise, it measures 212.5x124.7x8.0mm and tips the scales at 366g.

Information

It has an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite sports a single 8MP camera on the rear. It supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, it has a 2MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite in India will be announced at the time of launch on June 23. For reference, in the global markets, the tablet starts at €169 (around Rs. 15,000). It will be available via Amazon.