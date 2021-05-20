Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite's full specifications leaked

Samsung is working to introduce the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite model in the coming weeks. The latest leak by Winfuture.de has revealed the full specifications of the tablet. As per the report, the Tab A7 Lite will come in Wi-Fi and LTE versions. It will have a MediaTek Helio P22T chipset, an HD+ screen, 15W fast-charging support, and a single rear camera.

Design and display

It will sport an HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will feature a conventional rectangular screen with thick top and bottom bezels. On the rear, it will have a single camera. The tablet shall bear an 8.7-inch HD+ (800x1340 pixels) IPS LCD screen and will be offered in Silver and Black color options. In terms of dimensions, it will tip the scales at 300 grams.

Information

The rear camera will support 1080p video recording

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be equipped with a single 8MP camera on the rear which will support 1080p video recording. On the front, it will have a 2MP selfie shooter.

Internals

The tablet will be powered by a 5,100mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will come with a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, combined with 3GB of RAM, up to 64GB of expandable storage, and Android 11 support. It will house stereo speakers and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be announced at the time of launch. However, as per the report, the tablet will start at Є150 (roughly Rs. 13,400) for the Wi-Fi-only version while the LTE variant will cost slightly more.