Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, launched

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 25, 2021, 12:02 pm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, with Snapdragon 750G chipset, launched
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G goes official in Germany

Samsung has launched the 5G version of its all-new Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the European market at €649 (roughly Rs. 57,800). A Wi-Fi-only variant of the tablet is expected to arrive soon with a more affordable price-tag. The Tab S7 FE 5G comes with a 12.4-inch screen, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, Samsung DeX support, and a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

In this article
Design and display

It has a Full-HD+ LCD display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G features a conventional screen with proportionate bezels. On the rear, it has a pill-shaped single camera unit. The device bears a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. It measures 284.8x185x6.3mm and weighs 608 grams. The tablet offers a built-in S Pen and supports Samsung DeX.

Information

There is an 8MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G sports a single 8MP camera on the rear side. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

Under the hood, the device boots Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It also offers support for various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G costs €649 (roughly Rs. 57,800) for the 4GB/64GB model. It is likely to get more storage options. A Wi-Fi-only version is also expected to be announced soon. It should cost around €549 (roughly Rs. 49,000).

