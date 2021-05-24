Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come in five colors

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest Galaxy Tab S7 FE (aka Tab S7 Lite) in Wi-Fi-only, 5G, and LTE versions. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the renders of the tablet, revealing its colorways. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will arrive in five shades, namely, silver, green, blue, gold, and black. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet will have a Full-HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, two S Pen slots - one on the rear and another inside the cover - and a dual rear camera unit. It will sport a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen. The S Pen and the covers will come in the same matching colors as the tablet.

Information

There will be an 8MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a single camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with One UI custom skin on top and pack a 10,090mAh battery with 44.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. However, considering the expected specifications, it may start at around Rs. 30,000 for the Wi-Fi-only model.