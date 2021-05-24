Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come in five colors
Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come in five colors

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 24, 2021, 07:51 pm
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will come in five colors
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will arrive in five colors

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest Galaxy Tab S7 FE (aka Tab S7 Lite) in Wi-Fi-only, 5G, and LTE versions. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has leaked the renders of the tablet, revealing its colorways. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will arrive in five shades, namely, silver, green, blue, gold, and black. Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The tablet will have a Full-HD+ screen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will feature a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, two S Pen slots - one on the rear and another inside the cover - and a dual rear camera unit. It will sport a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen. The S Pen and the covers will come in the same matching colors as the tablet.

Information

There will be an 8MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary shooter. For selfies and video calling, there will be a single camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 with One UI custom skin on top and pack a 10,090mAh battery with 44.5W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. However, considering the expected specifications, it may start at around Rs. 30,000 for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
RedMagic 6R will offer 400Hz touch shoulder buttons for gaming

Latest News

After black, white fungus, yellow fungus case reported in Ghaziabad

India

Rajya Sabha MP objects to 'The Family Man-2' Tamils' portrayal

Entertainment

'Nobody dying for lack of marriage-certificates': Centre on same-sex marriages

India

Dwayne Johnson teases 'Black Adam' costume, shares behind-the-scenes photos

Entertainment

BCCI to donate 2,000 oxygen concentrators in fight against COVID-19

Sports

Latest Science News

Clubhouse shoots to million downloads on Android within a week

Science

Here's what to expect from Microsoft Build 2021 developers conference

Science

Realme Smart TV 4K range to debut on May 31

Science

OnePlus TV 40Y1 launched in India at Rs. 24,000

Science

Realme X7 Max 5G's India launch set for May 31

Science

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Science

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Science

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Science

Related News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE spotted on Geekbench; key specifications revealed

Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE spotted on Google Play Console

Science

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G available with Rs. 32,000 off

Science

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite to offer 44W fast-charging support

Science
Trending Topics