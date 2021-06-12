Samsung Tab S7 FE's India launch set for June 23

Jun 12, 2021

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be available in India from June 23 onwards

Alongside the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Samsung will be launching its latest Galaxy Tab S7 FE model in India on June 23, an Amazon microsite has revealed. To recall, the tablet was recently announced in the European markets in 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi-only versions. However, it is unclear if all the three variants will be introduced in India as well. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The tablet bears a Full-HD+ TFT panel

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels and S Pen support. On the rear, there is a single camera. The tablet features a 12.4-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. Dimensions-wise, it measures 284.8x185x6.3mm and weighs 608g. It is offered in Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, Mystic Black, and Mystic Pink colors.

Information

It sports an 8MP rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is equipped with a single 8MP camera on the back with autofocus (AF) support. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper. Both the cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Samsung DeX, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 55,000. However, the official pricing details will be revealed at the time of launch on June 23. It will be available for purchase via Amazon India.