Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE spotted on Google Play Console

Harshita Malik
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 07:09 pm
Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 FE (aka Galaxy Tab S7 Lite) model in the coming weeks. It is expected to arrive in 5G, Wi-Fi-only, and LTE versions. Prior to the launch, the device has been listed on the Google Play Console, revealing that it will come with a Full-HD+ display, Snapdragon 750G chipset, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 12.4-inch LCD screen

According to previously leaked renders, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will feature a conventional rectangular screen with prominent bezels, dual rear cameras, and two S Pen slots - one inside the cover case and the other below the rear camera unit. It will bear a 12.4-inch Full-HD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD display and will be available in Pink, Black, Blue, White/Gray, and Green color options.

An 8MP main camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE will reportedly offer a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. On the front, there will be a single selfie snapper.

The tablet will support 44W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE shall draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3 and will house a 10,090mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. The device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G (optional), and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Pricing

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 model carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 55,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant.

