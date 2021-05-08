Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite to offer 44W fast-charging support

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 08, 2021, 12:24 am

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite (aka S7+ Lite) in Wi-Fi-only, 4G, and 5G versions.

The Wi-Fi and 4G variants, with model numbers SM-T730 and SM-T735, respectively, have been certified by China's 3C authority with 44W fast-charging support.

However, the tablets are likely to ship with a 15W adapter, meaning the higher-capacity charger might be sold separately.

Design and display

The tablet will be compatible with an S Pen

According to the recently-leaked renders, the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will sport a conventional rectangular display with proportionate bezels and two S Pen slots - one inside the book cover and the other on the rear side, below the dual camera unit.

The tablet is likely to bear a 12.4-inch IPS LCD screen. It will come in five color options.

Information

For selfies, there will be a single front camera

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will be equipped with a dual rear camera module and a single front-facing snapper for selfies. However, details regarding the sensors are not known as of now.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset, combined with at least 4GB of RAM.

Although details regarding the tablet's storage options and battery size are unavailable at the moment, it is likely to support 44W fast-charging.

Under the hood, it should run on Android 11 with One UI 3.5 skin on top.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tag S7 Lite will be announced at the time of the launch, which might happen sometime around June. For reference, the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 starts at Rs. 55,999 for its Wi-Fi-only model.