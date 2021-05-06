Here's how Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite will look like

Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite in June this year. It will be offered in Wi-Fi-only, 4G, and 5G models.

In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared the renders of the tablet, revealing its design and colorways.

Separately, tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that the device will actually be called 'Tab S7+ Lite.'

Blass had also shared some renders last month

It will be equipped with an S Pen

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will feature a conventional rectangular screen with narrow bezels and two S Pen slots - one inside the cover and the other on the rear side just below the dual camera module.

The tablet is said to sport a 12.4-inch IPS LCD display and will be offered in five color options: Pink, Black, Blue, White/Gray, and Green.

It will pack a dual rear camera unit

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G will come with a dual rear camera setup. However, details regarding the lenses are unclear as of now. For selfies and video calling, it will have a single front-facing camera.

It might offer support for 15W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Details regarding the storage options and battery size are still under the wraps but the device is rumored to support 15W fast-charging.

It should run on Android 11 and offer connectivity support for Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no information regarding the official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite 5G. For reference, the standard Galaxy Tab S7 costs Rs. 55,999 for the Wi-Fi-only version and Rs. 63,999 for the LTE model.