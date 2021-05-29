Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series' full specifications and prices leaked
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series' full specifications and prices leaked

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 29, 2021, 01:54 pm
Samsung is likely to launch the Galaxy Tab S8 series soon. The line-up will include the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra models. In the latest development, a Korean publication has leaked all the three tablets in their full glory along with their prices. They will come in Wi-Fi-only, LTE, and 5G versions with 120Hz displays and 'fastest next-generation' processors.

Galaxy Tab S8+, S8 Ultra will have an OLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 line-up is likely to feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels. The vanilla Tab S8 will bear an 11.0-inch LTPS TFT screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, whereas the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra will have a 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch OLED display, respectively, with an integrated fingerprint sensor. The trio will offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. Up front, the trio will have an 8MP snapper, while the Tab S8 ultra will offer an additional 5MP ultra-wide lens.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 range is said to draw power from the "fastest next-generation" chipset, possibly the Snapdragon 888, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will pack an 8,000mAh, a 10,090mAh, and a 12,000mAh battery, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support. They will also offer quad speakers.

The Tab S8 will start at KRW 829,000 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the Wi-Fi-only model and go up to KRW 1,029,000 (approximately Rs. 66,800) for the 5G version. The Tab S8+ will be priced between KRW 1,149,000-1,349,000 (around Rs. 74,700-87,700). The Tab S8 Ultra will start at KRW 1,469,000 (roughly Rs. 95,500) and go up to KRW 1,669,000 (approximately Rs. 1,08,500).

