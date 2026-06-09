Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 certified in China Technology Jun 09, 2026

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 just cleared a key certification in China, which means they're almost ready to hit the shelves.

Both watches will support 10-watt wired charging, same as the previous models, but battery details are still under wraps.

These certifications usually show up right before official announcements, so the wait shouldn't be long.