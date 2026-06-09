Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 certified in China
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 just cleared a key certification in China, which means they're almost ready to hit the shelves.
Both watches will support 10-watt wired charging, same as the previous models, but battery details are still under wraps.
These certifications usually show up right before official announcements, so the wait shouldn't be long.
Samsung Health app update coming June
Samsung is giving its Health app a big update this June, likely adding fresh wellness features for these new watches.
There's also talk of a Galaxy Watch 9 Classic version, and test firmware has already been spotted online, so things are moving fast.
Expect the full reveal at Samsung's summer Unpacked event.