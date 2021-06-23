Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 revealed in fresh renders

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4's renders leaked

Samsung is likely to launch a new smartwatch, called the Galaxy Watch Active 4, on June 28 at the Mobile World Congress 2021 event. In the latest development, GizNext (in collaboration with OnLeaks) has leaked the renders of the wearable. According to the report, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 will come in two sizes, four color options, and will boot Tizen WearOS.

Design and display

The smartwatch will have an aluminium case

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will feature a circular dial with slim bezels, an aluminium case, new rubber straps, and two sleek physical buttons on the right side. The wearable is said to be offered in two sizes of 40mm and 44mm. Buyers will be able to choose from at least four color options of Gold, Black, Silver, and Green.

Information

It will draw power from a 5nm chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 is said to be powered by a 5nm processor. It will run on a new Tizen WearOS, which will be based on Google's Wear OS. For connectivity, the wearable should offer support for Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS.

Features

The smartwatch will provide heart-rate and stress monitoring

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 will retain some of the features of its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2. It will offer heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, as well as activity tracking modes like walking, running, cycling, rowing, and swimming, among others. The smartwatch will also enable users to control music, make payments via NFC, view notifications, and receive phone calls.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Watch Active 4 at the time of the launch, which may take place on June 28. However, considering the expected features, it is likely to cost under Rs. 30,000.