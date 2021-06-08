Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors
Science

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be offered in four colors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to be offered in Light Violet, Green, Beige, and Black colors

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone in August this year. In the latest development, tipster Ice Universe has revealed the color options for the handset. As per the tip-off, Galaxy Z Flip3 will be available in Light Violet, Green, Beige, and Black color options. Other highlights will include an in-folding design, 15W fast-charging support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

In this article
Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a clamshell-like body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the outside, it will pack a dual camera unit and a 1.83-inch cover display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is said to bear a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be available in four color options.

Information

There will be a 10MP selfie cmera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will likely sport a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 10MP camera.

Internals

The phone will be equipped with a 3,200mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 3,200mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing

The official pricing details of the Galaxy Z Flip3 will be announced at the time of its launch, which is likely to happen in August. However, as per a tip-off, it will be priced at around $1,000 (roughly Rs. 73,000).

