Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to debut on August 3

Written by Surbhi Shah Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 08:07 pm

Samsung will unveil its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 on August 3, as per tipster Tron. He has also claimed that the handset will be priced between $999-1,199 (approximately Rs. 74,000-88,500).

Previous reports and leaks have revealed that the Z Flip3 will have a bigger secondary display, dual rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will flaunt a dual-tone design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a clamshell-like folding design with a punch-hole cut-out on the internal screen and a dual-tone body.

The handset will either have a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the outside, it will offer a 1.83-inch secondary display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It will come in multiple color options.

Information

A 10MP selfie camera is expected

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will reportedly be equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, it will offer a 10MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 3,200mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

In terms of connectivity, the handset should offer support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

As per the tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be priced in the range of $999-1,199 (roughly Rs. 74,000-88,500). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is said to happen on August 3.