Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to cost around Rs. 93,000
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to cost around Rs. 93,000

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 06:31 pm
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 tipped to cost around Rs. 93,000
Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3's prices tipped

Samsung is gearing up to launch its latest foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 on August 11. In the latest development, tipster Tron has claimed that the handset will be priced at $1,249 (roughly Rs. 93,000) for the 8GB/256GB configuration. At this price-point, it will be $100 (around Rs. 7,430) cheaper than the original Galaxy Z Flip model. Here are more details.

In this article
Design and display

The handset will flaunt a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a clamshell-like design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1736x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED internal display. On the outside, there will be a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED secondary screen and a dual camera unit. It is expected to be offered in Black, White, Purple, and Olive Green colors.

Information

There will be a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens along with an LED flash unit. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 10MP snapper on the inside.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

As per the latest tip-off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will cost $1,249 (approximately Rs. 92,800) for the 8GB/256GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of the launch, which is likely to take place on August 11.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Mi 11 Ultra to go on sale on July 7

Latest News

ED arrests Shakti Bhog CMD in money laundering case

India

'The 8th Night' review: Not your usual creepy horror story

Entertainment

2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Sports

Indian hockey team strong contender for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh

Sports

Disappointed over outcome of PM-led all-party meeting on J&K: PAGD

Politics

Latest Technology News

Mi 11 Ultra to go on sale on July 7

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 tipped to debut around July 24

Technology

This is how Realme GT Master Edition will look like

Technology

Vivo Y72 5G to debut in India on July 15

Technology

Nokia G20 launched in India at Rs. 13,000

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 to debut on August 11

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 may debut in India in September

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's new renders confirm under-display camera

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3's color variants leaked via fresh renders

Technology
Trending Topics