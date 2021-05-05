This is how Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will look like

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 05, 2021, 01:40 pm

Samsung is expected to launch its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3, in July this year. Based on the recently-leaked promo images, LetsGoDigital has released renders of the handset.

As per the images, the Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a dual-tone exterior design, a bigger secondary screen, and a flush-fitted dual-lens camera setup.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The outer shell will get Gorilla Glass Victus protection

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a clamshell design with a punch-hole cut-out on the main display and slim bezels. On the outside, it will have dual cameras, a larger secondary display than the Z Flip, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset will bear a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

There will be a 12MP dual rear camera system

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will have a 10MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a 3,200mAh battery with fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Flip3 at the time of launch, which is expected to happen in July. However, considering the leaked design and specifications, it is likely to cost upwards of Rs. 70,000.