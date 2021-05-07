Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 to ship with a 15W charger
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 to ship with a 15W charger

Harshita Malik
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 to ship with a 15W charger

Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3, on August 3 this year.

In the latest development, the handset has been spotted on the 3C certification site with model number SM-F7110. The listing reveals that it will support 15W fast-charging.

As per previous leaks, the Flip3 will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 120Hz display, and dual cameras.

Design and display

It will sport a 1.83-inch secondary display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will feature a clamshell design with a punch-hole cut-out on the main screen and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a dual camera unit and a 1.83-inch display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone will have a 12MP primary camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will bear a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, it shall offer a 10MP front-facing snapper.

Under the hood, it will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will likely draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 3,200mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will be announced at the time of launch, which is said to happen on August 3. As per a recent tip-off, the handset will be priced between $999-1,199 (roughly Rs. 73,600-88,300).

