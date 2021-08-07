Home / News / Technology News / Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3 smartphones
Samsung opens pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3 smartphones

Harshita Malik
Samsung is all prepared to launch the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 handsets on August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The tech giant has now started accepting pre-reservations for the foldables at an amount of Rs. 2,000, which will be adjusted at the time of purchase. Separately, both smartphones have also appeared in leaks that reveal their full specifications. Here's more.

Design and display

Both the phones will sport a fingerprint sensor on side

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will tip the scales at 271 grams
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 will weigh 183 grams

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 will flaunt an IPX8-rated built with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The former shall bear a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2640 pixels) main screen and a 1.9-inch secondary display on the outer shell. Whereas, the latter could get a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) internal panel, a 6.2-inch screen on the outside, and support for S Pen.

Cameras

Galaxy Z Fold3 will have dual selfie cameras

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is rumored to get a 12MP main shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. In the main screen punch-hole, there will be a 10MP selfie snapper. Galaxy Z Fold3 should have a similar rear camera arrangement, with an additional 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there will be a 10MP camera in the punch-hole and a 4MP in-display shooter.

Internals

They will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The duo will run on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 3,300mAh battery while the latter will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handsets could support Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will they cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 and Galaxy Z Fold3 are tipped to be priced starting at €1,099 (roughly Rs. 96,000) and €1,900 (around Rs. 1.67 lakh) in Europe. Both the mobiles can now be pre-ordered from the Samsung India e-store or the company's shopping app.

