Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 tipped to start at €1,900

Aug 03, 2021
Samsung will host the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones on August 11, alongside the Buds2 and Watch4. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has revealed that the Fold3 will start at €1,899 (Rs. 1.67 lakh), the Flip3 at €1,099 (Rs. 97,000), and the Watch4 at €279 (Rs. 24,600). The truly wireless earphones Buds2 will cost €159 (Rs. 14,000). Here's our roundup.

The phones will flaunt a QHD+ AMOLED main display

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 will offer IPX8 rating for water resistance

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature a book-like in-folding design, an under-display camera, and S Pen support. It is tipped to bear a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a clamshell-like design with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED main screen and a 1.9-inch external display.

They will have a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, it will have a 4MP under-display shooter on the main panel and a 10MP snapper on the cover display. Meanwhile, the Flip3 will come with a 12MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Inside, there will be a 10MP shooter.

They will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 will boot Android 11 OS

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support, whereas the latter will house a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support.

How much will they cost?

As per Blass, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will cost €1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.67 lakh) for the 256GB storage model and €1,999 (around Rs. 1.76 lakh) for the 512GB variant. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will be priced at €1,099 (approximately Rs. 97,000) for the 128GB storage variant and €1,149 (roughly Rs. 1 lakh) for the 256GB model.

The Galaxy Watch4 will be offered in four sizes

The Galaxy Watch4 will have a Classic variant as well

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is expected to come in four sizes of 40mm, 42mm, 44mm, and 46mm. It will have a circular dial, SpO2 and heart rate monitor, and 5ATM water resistance. The smartwatch is said to run on new Wear OS, co-developed by Google and Samsung. It will start at €279 (roughly Rs. 24,600) and go up to €409 (approximately Rs. 36,000).

The Galaxy Buds2 will support Active Noise Cancellation

Separately, Samsung's Galaxy Buds2 is expected to have an in-ear design with a glossy finish and a sweat and splash resistant build quality. It will feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology should last up to 20 hours with ANC turned on and up to 29 hours with ANC turned off. According to Blass, the earphones will cost €159 (roughly Rs. 14,000) in Europe.

