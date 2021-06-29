Home / News / Technology News / Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's screen sizes revealed
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's screen sizes revealed

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Jun 29, 2021, 01:41 pm
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's screen sizes revealed
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's display details revealed

Samsung is likely to launch its flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 on August 3. In the latest development, a Korean media outlet has revealed the screen sizes of the handsets. The Fold3 will have a 7.55-inch and 6.23-inch internal and external display, respectively, while the Flip3 will sport a 6.7-inch and 1.9-inch main and secondary screen, respectively.

In this article
Design and display

The phones will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer an in-folding design, a punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support. It will bear a 7.55-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover screen. The Flip3 will have a clamshell-like design with a larger 1.9-inch external screen and a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED internal display.

Cameras

The duo will offer a 12MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, it may sport a 16MP shooter on the main screen and a 10MP lens on the cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside, there will be a 10MP camera.

Internals

They will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter will pack a 3,273mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 11 with One UI custom skin on top.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be announced at the launch event, which may take place on August 3. However, the handsets are tipped to cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 70,000, respectively.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Realme Narzo 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Latest News

Dang in Gujarat makes clicking selfies a criminal offense

India

'Good On Paper' review: It's a 'rom-con', a dating nightmare

Entertainment

England vs Pakistan: 19,000 spectators allowed for Edgbaston ODI

Sports

'Foundation' trailer looks promising, gives major 'Star Wars' vibes

Entertainment

Hyderabad: Drunk driver rams Audi into autorickshaw, killing 1

India

Latest Technology News

Realme Narzo 30 goes on sale in India via Flipkart

Technology

Infinix's concept phone can change colors, fully-charge in 10 minutes

Technology

OnePlus Nord 2 spotted on AI benchmarking site, specifications leaked

Technology

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12.5 update for Mi 11X Pro

Technology

Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, with 100W audio system, launched

Technology

Features

How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on phones, PCs

Technology

Want to mine Bitcoins at home? Here's a step-by-step guide

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are Deepfake videos, how to spot them

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: Everything you need to know about 'dark web'

Technology

#NewsBytesExplainer: What are phishing attacks and how to avoid them?

Technology

Related News

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones appear in official-looking renders

Technology

Samsung may offer 512GB storage variant for Galaxy Z Fold3

Technology

Samsung is producing 50,000+ Galaxy Z Fold3, Flip3 units daily

Technology

Samsung Z Fold3's in-display camera will offer better light transmittance

Technology
Trending Topics