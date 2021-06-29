Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's screen sizes revealed

Samsung is likely to launch its flagship foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 on August 3. In the latest development, a Korean media outlet has revealed the screen sizes of the handsets. The Fold3 will have a 7.55-inch and 6.23-inch internal and external display, respectively, while the Flip3 will sport a 6.7-inch and 1.9-inch main and secondary screen, respectively.

The phones will boast of a 120Hz AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer an in-folding design, a punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support. It will bear a 7.55-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.23-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover screen. The Flip3 will have a clamshell-like design with a larger 1.9-inch external screen and a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED internal display.

The duo will offer a 12MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto snapper. For selfies, it may sport a 16MP shooter on the main screen and a 10MP lens on the cover display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will have a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside, there will be a 10MP camera.

They will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the latter will pack a 3,273mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. They will boot Android 11 with One UI custom skin on top.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be announced at the launch event, which may take place on August 3. However, the handsets are tipped to cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 70,000, respectively.