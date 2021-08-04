Home / News / Technology News / Samsung's Fold3 to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh in India
Samsung's Fold3 to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh in India

Surbhi Shah
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 11:37 am
Samsung's Fold3 to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh in India
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3's prices in India leaked

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 smartphones on August 11 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. In the latest development, 91mobiles has revealed the India prices of the upcoming foldable devices. According to the report, the Fold3 will cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh, while the Flip3 will retail between Rs. 80,000-90,000. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Fold3 will offer S Pen support

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with an inward folding design, an under-display camera, and S Pen support. It will feature a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover panel. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will bear a clamshell-like design with a dual-tone finish, a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED foldable screen, and a 1.9-inch external display.

They will have a 10MP camera for clicking selfies

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto shooter. For selfies, a 4MP under-display camera and a 10MP lens on the cover are expected. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will sport a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, it will pack a 10MP snapper.

They will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will house a 4,400mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging, whereas the latter will pack a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

As per the tip-off, the Galaxy Z Fold3 will be priced at around Rs. 1.35 lakh in India, whereas the Galaxy Z Flip3 will range between Rs. 80,000-90,000. However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced on August 11.

Trending Topics