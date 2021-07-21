Samsung's latest foldable smartphones to debut on August 11

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for August 11

Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked launch event on August 11. The tech giant is expected to announce the all-new Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 foldable smartphones along with the Galaxy Watch4 series and Galaxy Buds2. The event will be live-streamed via Samsung's official website as well as across its social media accounts starting 10am ET (7:30pm IST). Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The Fold3 will offer S Pen support

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an in-folding design, S Pen support, and an under-display camera. It will offer a 120Hz, 7.5-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED outer display. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will bear a clamshell-like dual-tone design with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED primary screen and a 1.9-inch secondary display. The duo will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Cameras

They will offer a 10MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a 12MP main snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP sensor on the cover screen. The Galaxy Z Flip3 will provide a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the outer cover. Inside, there will be a 10MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support, whereas the Flip3 will house a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired and 9W wireless charging support.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3: Pricing and availability

As per the previous leaks, the Fold3 will range between KRW 1,900,000-1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 1,23,000-1,29,500) and the Flip3 will cost between KRW 1,200,000-1,280,000 (approximately Rs. 78,000-83,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the August 11 launch event.