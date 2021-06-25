Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones appear in official-looking renders

Jun 25, 2021

Samsung is expected to introduce its flagship Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 handsets in August this year. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared renders of the duo, revealing their design features. As per the images, the Fold3 will feature a punch-hole design and not an in-display camera, which previous leaks and reports have claimed. Here are more details.

Design and display

The Z Fold3 will come with a special S Pen

The Fold3 will have an inward-folding design with a punch-hole cut-out, a side-mounted fingerprint reader, and support for a special "Fold Edition" S Pen. It is said to bear a 7.55-inch QHD+ AMOLED main display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Flip3 will have a clamshell form factor with a larger secondary display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 120Hz, 6.7/6.9-inch AMOLED main screen.

Cameras

They will pack a 12MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is rumored to sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there will be a 16MP lens on the main display and a 10MP snapper on the cover shell. The Flip3 will get a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the inside, a 10MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

The duo will be backed by a Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support, while the latter will house a 3,273mAh battery with support for 15W wired and 9W wireless charging. The duo will run on Android 11.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the pricing details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at the launch event, which is said to happen on August 3. However, they are expected to be priced at around Rs. 1.75 lakh and Rs. 70,000, respectively.