Samsung opens up early reservations page for Galaxy Z Fold3

Surbhi Shah
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphones on August 11 at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has opened a reservations page for the Galaxy Z Fold3. Consumers who would make a reservation will get an extra $100 for online trade-in credit, free Samsung Care+ for the first year, and other benefits.

The handset will bear a 120Hz QHD+ main display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will come with an in-folding design, slim bezels, an under-display camera, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The smartphone will feature a 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display.

It will have 12MP triple rear cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. For selfies, there will be a 4MP/16MP under-display camera and a 10MP lens on the cover.

It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at the time of the launch, which will take place on August 11. However, previous leaks suggest that that handset might range between KRW 1,900,000-1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 1,22,680-1,29,000). The reservations page for the Galaxy Z Fold3 is currently open on the Samsung US's official website.

