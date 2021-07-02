Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport 12MP triple rear camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will offer a 16MP under-display camera

Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, on August 3 this year. In the latest development, tipster Tron has revealed the full camera specifications of the handset. The Fold3 is said to feature a total of five cameras, including a 12MP triple rear camera setup, an in-screen selfie snapper, and another camera on the cover display.

Another reveal

Fold3 has also appeared on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 has also appeared on processor benchmarking platform Geekbench with model number SM-F926U. The platform ranks chipsets based on their multi-core and single-core performances. As per the listing, the Fold3 will come with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, Android 11 support, and 12GB of RAM. The handset has achieved a single-core score of 1,124 and a multi-core score of 3,350.

Design and display

It will flaunt a 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward-folding design with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a punch-hole cut-out on the outside, and support for S Pen. It will sport a notch-less and bezel-less 7.55-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. On the outside, the device will have a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) secondary display.

Cameras

The ultra-wide camera will support Phase Detection Auto Focus

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to bear a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP Sony IMX555 primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP 2x telephoto camera. The ultra-wide and telephoto sensors will support Phase Detection Auto Focus. For selfies, a 16MP shooter will be embedded in the main screen and a 10MP snapper will be packed in the punch-hole cut-out.

Internals

It will be equipped with a 4,400mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 processor (depending upon the market), coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI and house a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 are unknown. However, it is expected to be unveiled globally next month, while the India launch might take place in September. It will likely be priced at around Rs. 1.75 lakh.