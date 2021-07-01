Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 may debut in India in September

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jul 01, 2021, 04:58 pm

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's launch and specifications tipped

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold3 smartphone in the coming weeks. According to tipster Yogesh (via 91mobiles), the handset will arrive in the global markets in the second week of August and will be released in India in September. He also claims that the device will offer 12MP triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and up to 512GB of storage.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED main display

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport an in-folding design, a punch-hole cut-out on the outside, an under-display camera on the inside, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support. It will feature a 7.55-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. On the cover, there will be a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED display.

Information

It will flaunt a 16MP under-display selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will have a triple rear camera module comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor. There will be a 16MP under-display selfie camera and a 10MP snapper on the cover screen.

Internals

It will run on Android 11 OS

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place in August (global) and September (India). The handset is said to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 1.75 lakh.