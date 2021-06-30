Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's new renders confirm under-display camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 fully revealed; to be offered in at least three colors

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, in August. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared fresh renders of the handset, revealing it from all the angles. The Fold3 is confirmed to feature an under-display camera on the inside and will be offered in at least three color options of Navy Green, Gradient Pink, and Black.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED foldable screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward folding design with slim bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an under-display camera, a punch-hole cut-out on the cover screen, and S Pen support. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 7.55-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.23-inch HD+ (816x2260 pixels) Super AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information

It will have a 12MP triple rear camera unit

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP under-display camera and a 10MP shooter on the external screen.

Internals

It will offer wired and wireless fast-charging support

Depending on the market, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be powered by either an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for Samsung DeX.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

Samsung will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold3 at the time of the launch, which might take place on August 3. However, considering the expected specifications, it is likely to cost around Rs. 1.75 lakh in India.