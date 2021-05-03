Home / News / Science News / #LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport an under-display camera
Science

#LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport an under-display camera

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 03, 2021, 12:28 pm
#LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport an under-display camera

Samsung is likely to launch its high-end foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, sometime in July this year.

In the latest development, YouTuber The Galox has leaked the handset's design, revealing a new triple rear camera layout.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is also said to feature an under-display camera and a newly-designed S Pen that will come bundled with the device.

Here's our roundup.

In this article
Design and display

The handset will have an inward folding design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to have an inward folding design with slim bezels, a water-resistant body, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a vertically-aligned triple camera setup.

The device may bear a 7.5-inch AMOLED main screen with an under-display camera and a 5.4-inch secondary outer screen with a punch-hole cut-out.

Information

The rear camera unit will include a 12MP main sensor

The Fold3 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP secondary shooter, and a 16MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it may offer a 12MP snapper on the secondary display and a 16MP under-screen camera on the inside.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 with the latest One UI custom skin on top and pack a 4,275mAh (2,215mAh + 2,060mAh) dual-cell battery with at least 25W fast-charging support.

The device should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in July. However, it is tipped to cost around $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh).

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Xiaomi rolls out Android 11 update for Redmi 10X 5G
Latest News
How to find the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center using WhatsApp
Science
IPL: Three members of CSK contingent test positive for COVID-19
Sports
Randhir Kapoor shifted out of ICU, to be discharged soon
Entertainment
Media cannot be stopped from reporting court observations, says SC
India
Land Rover Discovery (facelift) officially listed in India, launch imminent
Auto
Latest Science News
Here's why Toybox can't claim its 3D printer is easy-to-use
Science
COVID-19 vaccine formulas shouldn't be shared with India: Bill Gates
Science
Samsung Galaxy M32 bags BIS certification, India launch imminent
Science
Infinix Note 10 Pro appears in live images: Details here
Science
Disaster Girl has sold her viral meme for $500,000
Science
Trending Topics