#LeakPeek: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 to sport an under-display camera

May 03, 2021

Samsung is likely to launch its high-end foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, sometime in July this year.

In the latest development, YouTuber The Galox has leaked the handset's design, revealing a new triple rear camera layout.

The Galaxy Z Fold3 is also said to feature an under-display camera and a newly-designed S Pen that will come bundled with the device.

Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handset will have an inward folding design

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is expected to have an inward folding design with slim bezels, a water-resistant body, S Pen support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a vertically-aligned triple camera setup.

The device may bear a 7.5-inch AMOLED main screen with an under-display camera and a 5.4-inch secondary outer screen with a punch-hole cut-out.

Information

The rear camera unit will include a 12MP main sensor

The Fold3 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP secondary shooter, and a 16MP tertiary sensor. For selfies, it may offer a 12MP snapper on the secondary display and a 16MP under-screen camera on the inside.

Internals

It will be fueled by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It will run on Android 11 with the latest One UI custom skin on top and pack a 4,275mAh (2,215mAh + 2,060mAh) dual-cell battery with at least 25W fast-charging support.

The device should also offer support for all the latest connectivity options.

Information

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is expected to take place in July. However, it is tipped to cost around $2,000 (approximately Rs. 1.5 lakh).