Technology

Prior to launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's full specifications leaked

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11

Samsung is all set to launch its latest premium foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold3, on August 11. In the latest development, tipster Snoopy has leaked the full specifications of the handset. The Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature a high refresh rate main and secondary screen, an under-display selfie camera, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

The phone will flaunt a QHD+ foldable main display

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will feature an inward folding design with IPx8 certification, ultra-slim bezels, an under-display camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and S Pen support. As per the tip-off, the handset will bear a 7.6-inch QHD+ (2208x1768 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen and a 6.2-inch HD+ (832x2268 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED cover display. Both the screens will offer a 10-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3's cover will offer S Pen slot

It will sport 12MP triple rear cameras

The Fold3 will have a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with OIS support, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto snapper with OIS support. For selfies, there will be a 10MP (f/1.8) under-display camera on the inside and a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter on the cover panel. The rear camera will reportedly support 8K video recording at 30fps.

It will boot One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3: Pricing and availability

In India, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is tipped to cost around Rs. 1.35 lakh. However, the official pricing details will be announced at the August 11 launch event. The company has started accepting pre-orders for the device against a token amount of Rs. 2,000. The Fold3 will likely be offered in Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver color options.

